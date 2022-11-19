Ferguson happy as Saints win 'proper game of rugby' at Falcons

The black, green and gold moved back to the top of Premiership Rugby Cup Pool 3 in the process, strengthening their bid to reach the semi-finals.

Saints flew into a 21-0 lead at Kingston Park thanks to scores from Geordie Irvine, Brandon Nansen and Courtnall Skosan.

But the Falcons were level at the break as they fought back impressively.

Brandon Nansen scored as Saints secured victory at Newcastle

Saints got their control back at the start of the second period and moved 10 points in front thanks to Robbie Smith's score and the assured boot of Joel Matavesi.

And despite a late scare as they conceded seven minutes from time, Saints made sure of the victory.

"If I'm honest, that's been one of my favourite PRC games so far because it was a game," Saints assistant coach Ferguson said.

"I know we've talked previously about the 40 and 50-pointers where we've run away with it at the Gardens but actually coming up here, they were an excellent team on paper and the way they performed so it was a proper game of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course there was stuff we would want to improve and do better, but out of our PRC run so far, that was a proper game.

"We highlighted at half-time that we lost a little bit of control in that second 20 minutes of the first half. We stopped doing the dirty jobs, losing an extra second at the breakdown, a bit of ball presentation and that linespeed.

"It often happens that when you get into a 20-point lead, quality teams like this you invite them back into the game.

"We addressed it at half-time and started the second half really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a strange game but it was two decent teams out there performing."

Ferguson was full of praise for two of Saints' Australian aces as flanker Angus Scott-Young and James Ramm really caught the eye against the Falcons.

"We actually spoke at dinner last night about people who might come good, and I said it could be a double Aussie day so I managed to pick that one," said Ferguson.

"Coming up here, playing Newcastle, it's always a physical game, there's always a lot of northern grit to it and we knew it would be a game that would suit Angus because that's what he's about.

Advertisement Hide Ad