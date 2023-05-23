News you can trust since 1897
'Family always has to come first' - Saints confirm Salakaia-Loto departure

Saints have confirmed that Lukhan Salakaia-Loto will leave the club with immediate effect due to family reasons.
By Tom Vickers
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Lukhan Salakaia-LotoLukhan Salakaia-Loto
Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

The 26-year-old is set to return to Australia, with reports in his homeland suggesting that Melbourne Rebels will be his next destination.

The news comes as big blow to Saints, who will now try to replace the man who joined them just last summer from Queensland Reds.

Salakaia-Loto made 24 appearances in total for the black, green and gold, scoring twice, against Bristol Bears and Harlequins, both at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: “We’re disappointed to see Lukhan return home to Australia, but he made it clear that, while he has enjoyed every moment of his time as a Saint, his family have not settled so far away from home.

Most Popular

“No matter what, as a rugby player your family always has to come first, so we understand Lukhan’s decision and wish him the best moving forward.”

