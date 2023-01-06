Competition: Gallagher Premiership

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 4.30pm

Saints beat Exeter earlier this season

Weather forecast: 8c, partly cloudy

Live television coverage: BT Sport 2

Referee: Adam Leal

Exeter Chiefs: Hodge; Nowell, Slade, Kata, Woodburn; J Simmonds, S Maunder; Sio, Cowan-Dickie (c), Williams; Jenkins, Dunne; Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Kenny, Iosefa-Scott, van Heerden, Fisilau, J Maunder, Skinner, O'Loughlin.

Saints: Freeman; Skosan, Proctor, Dingwall, Ramm; Furbank, Mitchell; Furbank, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Coles, Moon; Salakaia-Loto, Scott-Young, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: R Smith, Iyogun, Petch, Wilkins, Graham, Braley, Hutchinson, Collins.

Not considered for Saints selection: Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Courtney Lawes, Sam Matavesi, David Ribbans, Fin Smith.

Most recent meeting: Friday, November 4, 2022: Saints 26 Exeter 19 (Gallagher Premiership)

Tom's preview: Saints delivered a statement performance against Harlequins last Sunday - and they really need another one at Sandy Park this Saturday.

What Phil Dowson's men produced against Quins was a display full of physicality and intensity all over the field.

They refused to let their opponents, who came into the game on the back of a five-day turnaround, breathe and recharge, draining their battery life with every minute that elapsed.

The physicality of the likes of David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam ruled the day, meaning Saints were able to get on the front foot against a weary opponent.

And when they had them on the ropes, more often than not they landed a telling blow.

It was a showing so different to the ones they had produced during a disappointing December.

And it was one that emphasised just what Saints can do when they get on top up front.

If their backs are given enough ball in dangerous areas, with the forwards having blasted holes and sunk the opposition's key defensive leaders, they can punish anyone.

And that was exactly what they did as the likes of George Furbank, Fraser Dingwall, James Ramm and Tommy Freeman came to the fore.

Saints need a similar recipe this weekend as they look to topple an Exeter side wounded by a big 35-3 defeat at Saracens last Saturday.

But with the amount of emotion and home support at Sandy Park, this will be a game that is on another level to what Saints experienced against Quins.

The black, green and gold have yet to show they are capable of dealing with such an environment so far this season.

They just about snatched a win at Wasps, in a result that was eventually wiped from the league table, but aside from that, they have not won on the road in the Gallagher Premiership.

They have been able to do damage on their travels in years gone by, striking from all over the field to upset home sides.

But that ruthlessness and strength on the road has so far eluded them during this campaign.

And with every point so precious in the most competitive Premiership anyone can surely remember, they really have to start turning their away fortunes around.

A win at Exeter would be a huge shot in the arm and a massive lift in the battle to finish in the top four.

But to secure the points this weekend, they will have to be even better than they were last weekend.