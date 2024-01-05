Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Saturday's game at Sandy Park

Callum Braley will start at scrum-half for Saints in their top-of-the-table clash with Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Callum Braley (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have again opted to rotate key players, meaning Braley makes his first appearance of the season and Alex Mitchell will begin on the bench.

Tommy Freeman is also given a bit of a breather among the replacements, with Tom Litchfield starting on the wing.

Courtney Lawes is not in the squad as he is rested completely, while Juarno Augustus is sidelined due to concussion, having been forced off against Sale Sharks last Saturday.

That means Alex Moon starts at lock, Alex Coles moves into the back row and Sam Graham lines up at No.8.

Alex Waller and Paul Hill also picked up injuries in last weekend’s game and are unavailable.

Tarek Haffar comes in to start in place of Waller, while Elliott Millar Mills takes the place of Hill on the bench.

There is a welcome return among the replacements for Manny Iyogun, who is set to make his first appearance since September after recovering from injury.

Tom James serves the final match of his suspension, while Augustus, Hill and Waller join George Hendy, Lewis Ludlam, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook on the injured list.

Exeter have made five changes to the team that won at Bristol Bears last Friday.

Jack Yeandle starts at hooker, while Lewis Pearson is in to start alongside skipper Dafydd Jenkins in the second row.

After impressing off the bench against Bristol, Jacques Vermeulen returns to the starting line-up in a back row which also features Ethan Roots and Greg Fisilau.

Stu Towsend and Harvey Skinner remain in place as the half-back duo.

Joe Hawkins reclaims the 12 shirt to partner Henry Slade in the centres as Ollie Devoto moves to the bench.

Ben Hammersley moves to the wing in place of Olly Woodburn to allow Tommy Wyatt to return at full-back.

Exeter Chiefs: Wyatt; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Hawkins; Hammersley; Skinner, Townsend; Abuladze, Yeandle, Iosefa-Scott; Pearson, Jenkins (c); Roots, Vermeulen, Fisilau.

Replacements: Norey, Hepburn, Painter, Tuima, Vintcent, Cairns, Devoto, Wimbush.

Saints: Furbank (c); Sleightholme, Odendaal, Hutchinson, Litchfield; F Smith, Braley; Haffar, S Matavesi, Davison; Moon, Munga; Coles, Scott-Young, Graham.