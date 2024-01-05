Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter: “I think this group are training very well – they’ve maintained a pace, an intensity and a vibe around training for a number of weeks, so now they’re reaping the rewards of that with more consistent performances. I’ve said to the players, ‘this is a top-of-the-table clash, there’s no pressure here, it’s just fun, every one of you should be delighted with playing in these kinds of games’. And they are enjoying it, as we’re enjoying coaching them as a coaching group, so we’ve just got to maintain that. Not to get too carried away with good or bad results was always going to be one of the most important things this year, and I think we’ve managed to do that pretty well. We’re enjoying ourselves week-by-week and keeping level-headed about results. Northampton gave us a bit of a seeing-to up at Franklin’s Gardens so we’re very aware there are a lot of threats in that team. The basic thing for us this week will be to start the game well. I think Northampton are enjoying themselves and teams that are enjoying what they do are always going to be a threat. We’re going to need to show resilience and fight across the full 80 minutes. They’ve got a very good set piece, defensively they’re functioning well, and we know they are capable of scoring right up into the last minutes.”