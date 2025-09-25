Exeter 'bubbling at the surface' as they get set to take on Saints

Rob Baxter (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says his side are 'bubbling at the surface' ahead of their Gallagher PREM opener against Saints on Sunday (kick-off 1pm).

Baxter has been buoyed by Exeter's pre-season preparations and their PREM Rugby Cup win at Bath last weekend.

And now he is relishing the chance to watch the Chiefs take to the league stage at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the league season," Baxter said.

"It’s been a challenging pre-season in a lot of ways for us, but we’ve come through it.

“I think we look like a team that’s bubbling at the surface.

"We’ve worked through some challenges and now we can really throw everything into playing in the PREM.”

Exeter are able to bring back key men for Sunday's game, with Dafydd Jenkins, Greg Fisilau and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso all named in the matchday squad to take on Saints.

But Baxter is well aware of the danger the black, green and gold will pose at the Gardens.

He said: “Northampton have got threats all across the park.

"Watching them in pre-season, we’ve seen they’re very strong set piece wise.

"You could see all throughout last season that they were a dangerous side.

“For us, we’ve got to focus on ourselves and not put too much emphasis on Northampton and what they’re going to do.

"We have to discuss what we want to get out of the game and identify the pathways that will help us get a result.”