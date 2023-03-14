The 24-year-old joins Exeter Chiefs with immediate effect, with Saints drafting in Newcastle Falcons tighthead prop Trevor Davison to replace him.

Painter came through the Academy at Saints and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the club, scoring one try.

He will now head for pastures new, swapping cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for Sandy Park.

Ehren Painter

And Painter said: “I’ve loved every minute of my time at Northampton Saints, coming through the Academy and getting to play for my boyhood club has been incredible.

"I’m very grateful to everyone at Saints for the chances I’ve been given and to the coaches for the faith they’ve put in me along the way.

