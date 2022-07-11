England Test debut was so special for Saints star Freeman

Tommy Freeman went over to see his family after winning his first Test cap

The Saints star started in the impressive 25-17 win against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Freeman's previous England experience was limited to a start in a recent clash with the Barbarians at Twickenham.

But he was thrown on to the big stage last weekend - and he certainly didn't look out of place.

The 21-year-old made a key intervention to stop Australia scoring during the second half and looked largely composed as his side kept their hopes of a Test series win alive.

England will head to Sydney to take on the Wallabies in the third and final Test this Saturday.

And Freeman has done his chances of starting that game no harm at all.

"I'm really happy to get my first cap at Suncorp Stadium," said the Saints back, who is equally comfortable on the wing, where he played for England, and at full-back.

"It was a special feeling.

"I'm lost for words to be honest, but the boys dug in deep right to the end and our defensive efforts helped us out a lot.

"A big thank-you to the fans for coming here.