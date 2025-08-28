England 'excited' to step out at Franklin's Gardens as Mitchell rings changes for Samoa clash

Marlie Packer in action during England training at Daventry RFC on Thursday. Packer will captain England against Samoa (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

England have made 13 changes to their starting line-up for Saturday's Women’s Rugby World Cup pool stage clash against Samoa at Franklin's Gardens in Northampton (ko 5pm).

John Mitchell has decided to rotate his squad as England bid to make it two wins out of two after their dominant 69-7 triumph over the United States in Sunderland last weekend, with Samoa losing their first game 73-0 to Australia at Salford.

And the head coach insists it was always his intention to try and get everybody a game in the tournament as quickly as possible, with the only one to miss out on that being fly-half Holly Aitchison who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

The team will be captained by former Red Rose skipper Marlie Packer, with current captain Zoe Aldcroft dropping out of the 23 altogether.

The match will be the experienced Packer's first since she was sent off in the 97-7 World Cup warm-up win over Spain on August 2.

England, who are training at Daventry RFC ahead of the big game, will be aiming to stretch their winning run to 29 games in front of what is expected to be a sell-out at the home of the Saints, and Mitchell said: "It has been in our planning to give everyone game time over the first two pool matches.

"Bar Holly, we have been able to execute that with this selection.

"Our new combinations want to make each other proud and build on our performance against USA in our opening match."

England head coach John Mitchell

And he also revealed he and his team are looking forward to sampling the atmosphere at the Gardens.

"It will be a great atmosphere for them at one of the most traditional rugby grounds in the country," said Mitchell.

"They're all excited to get out there."

The two players retained by Mitchell in his starting XV are Jess Breach, who is one score away from 50 international tries, and outside centre Megan Jones.

Samoa began their World Cup campaign with a 73-0 defeat to Australia at Salford last weekend

World Rugby women's player of the year Ellie Kildunne, who scored two tries against the USA, is included on a strong bench that also includes last weekend's starting half-backs Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison.

Loughborough Lightning are associated with Saints and play home games at the Gardens, and there are three Lightning players in the squad.

Starters are Helena Rowland at fly-half and Lillie Ives Campion in the second row, with Sadia Kabeya on the bench.

England team v Samoa: Sing; Breach, Jones, Shekells, Moloney-MacDonald; Rowland, Packer; Clifford, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Campion, Galligan, Burton, Packer (capt), Feaunati. Replacements: Campbell, Carson, Muir, Talling, Kabeya, Hunt, Harrison, Kildunne.