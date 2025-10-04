England and Lions star Smith signs new multi-year deal at Saints

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says it is a 'huge testament' to the work being done at Saints that the club has managed to tie Fin Smith to a new multi-year deal.

On Saturday morning, it was announced that the England and British & Irish Lions fly-half had put an end to questions surrounding his future as he signed a contract extension at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Smith was linked with several of Saints' Gallagher PREM rivals, but he has opted to remain in Northampton for the foreseeable future.

And Dowson is understandably delighted to be keeping hold of one of the most important members of his squad and one of the world’s top No.10s.

“It’s a huge testament to this club that we’ve secured Fin’s signature,” said Saints boss Dowson. “Fin is a world-class player who’s been outstanding for us since he joined.

“He arrived at a time that was incredibly difficult for him personally, considering the demise of Worcester Warriors, and then had the added the pressure of stepping into Dan Biggar’s shoes. Fin has never once shied away from any of it; he’s not looked back and has more than stepped up into that leadership role at fly-half for us.

“Alongside being a brilliant player on the field, he’s a big part of the group off it. The voice he offers off the field and the connections he has with the cohort here are a vital part of what we’re doing at Saints. That’s clearly something he’s invested in as well.

“One of the things we love about Fin is that he always wants to get better. Even though he’s just gone on a British & Irish Lions tour, he wants more; he wanted to be playing in those Tests. He’s an ambitious player and he thinks that this club is the best place for him to achieve everything he wants to – and of course that’s something we agree with.

“Most importantly though, Fin’s a good man who I’ve got a lot of respect for. We’re thrilled to keep a person like that within our environment.”