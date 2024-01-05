Alex Mitchell says it was an ‘easy decision' to sign a new deal at Saints.

Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has become the latest player to pen a contract extension, following in the footsteps of Sam Graham, Robbie Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Coles, Tom James and George Furbank.

And Mitchell said: “Choosing to stay at Saints was an easy decision for me.

“This club is very special; the coaches, staff and supporters have had my back from day one, and I can’t think of anywhere better to be playing my rugby.

“Playing alongside lads I’ve grown up with week in, week out means a lot to me and I’m loving being a part of this environment and a maturing group of players.

“Everything that Phil Dowson, Sam Vesty and the rest of the coaches are trying to achieve is so clear, everyone – on and off the pitch – is pulling in the same direction and I think you’ve been able to see that hard work paying off over the last few months.

“We’re an ambitious group, we want to win things together, and we’re pushing hard for that this season and beyond. And that’s exactly the kind of environment that I want to be in.