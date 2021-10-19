Duo set to miss Saints matches after being called up by Fiji

Frank Lomani

Fiji's November tour sees the side take on Spain, Wales and Georgia across Europe, and stand-in head coach Gareth Baber has named a 28-man squad ahead of opening match, in Madrid on Sunday, November 7.

After making his debut in black, green and gold last month, 25-year-old Lomani will head into the Autumn campaign looking to add to his 17 international caps to date.

Hooker Matavesi also goes in search of his 18th appearance in a Fiji shirt.

But the call-ups mean Saints will be without Lomani and Matavesi for their Gallagher Premiership game at Sale Sharks on November 6, and the Premiership Rugby Cup pool matches in the two weeks that follow.

Fiji Rugby general high performance manager Simon Raiwalui added: “It’s a smaller squad than normal.

"Normally we would travel with 32 players but due to shortage in positions we have got a group of 28 players who will have cover in majority of the areas.