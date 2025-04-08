Duo expected to join Tigers as three Saints departures are confirmed

Tarek Haffar (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints have announced a trio of departures, with Tarek Haffar, Tom Seabrook and Reuben Logan on their way out of cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the season.

Haffar and Seabrook are set to join Leicester Tigers, while Logan is likely to make a move to Sale Sharks.

Seabrook has made 28 appearances for Saints since joining from Gloucester in the summer of 2023.

The winger has been a regular try scorer, crossing the whitewash 15 times so far, including scoring in his first four Saints appearances.

The 26-year-old recently bagged a memorable hat-trick in a narrow Investec Champions Cup victory against Munster in January.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Haffar has played 24 times for Saints since his move from London Irish, with his only try to date coming away to Harlequins earlier this season.

The loosehead prop, previously capped at Under-20s level by England, has received two call-ups for England A during his time at the Gardens, playing in the fixtures against Portugal and Ireland A.

Scotland Under-20 international Logan, who is 19 years old, arrived at Northampton from Midlands Central Academy in 2023, having represented Wasps throughout his junior career, and made two senior appearances for the black, green and gold.

Logan’s Saints debut came in a 55-5 victory over Cambridge in last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, while his only other appearance came in the same competition when he started at No.8 against Nottingham last November.

“All three players have made valuable contributions across their two seasons at Saints, both during our title-winning campaign last year, and also this term as well,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“We thank them for all their efforts in a black, green and gold jersey so far, and when the time comes in the summer for them to move on, we’ll give them a proper send off.

“But for now they are firmly focused on putting their best foot forward for the team to be successful again this season.”