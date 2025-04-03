Dowson wants Saints to strike the perfect balance against Clermont

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has urged Saints to 'channel that energy in the right way' when they welcome Clermont Auvergne for a huge European encounter on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).

The black, green and gold have reached the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages for a second year in succession after topping their pool again.

The reward is a home clash with a traditional European powerhouse as French giants Clermont come calling at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

With Saints sitting eighth in the Gallagher Premiership, the Champions Cup is crucial for their campaign as a whole.

But Dowson wants his side to keep their composure under pressure while also bringing a massive amount of intensity.

"We need to make sure we channel that energy in the right way," the Saints boss said.

"We don't want to be desperate, we don't want to be reckless, but we want to be right on the edge and right in their faces defensively.

"We've got to make sure we move the ball to space at appropriate times without trying too hard.

"We've got to trust our game plan because we know that if we put that on the pitch with the energy and intent that's required then we're a handful."

He added: "I'm really looking forward to it!

"We love Europe as a club, we love Europe as a playing group, we want to have those experiences that we had last year.

"We know we're going to have to play better than we have been, we understand the performance that's required but it's an exciting opportunity and we worked so hard for it.

"It feels like such a long time ago but the result in Pretoria was huge, we played so well against Castres in a hurricane here, even getting the bonus point away to Stade with a young and mixed group speaks volumes.

"We need to remember that we've worked so hard for this opportunity right now and we want to take that."

So what are Saints expecting from a Clermont side who currently sit sixth in the French Top 14?

"Very similar to Sale (who Saints played last Friday) really," Dowson said.

"They've got a massive pack, a huge maul threat, big scrum opportunity, they want to get stuck into that.

"They maul and scrum for outcomes non-stop and they've got a very, very talented backline with people like (Alivereti) Raka and (George) Moala and others.

"They're packed full of fantastic players so we need to be on our mettle."