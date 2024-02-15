Dowson so happy to see his Saints stars shining on the international stage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been no shortage of Northampton recognition on the international stage this year, with seven players named in England's initial group and two selected by Scotland.

Saints also have several youngsters involved with England Under-20s, while three men were named in the England A squad this morning.

It is just reward for the efforts of the players, who have helped to propel Saints to the top of the Gallagher Premiership and Investec Champions Cup Pool 3.

Fraser Dingwall scored at Twickenham last weekend (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And Dowson has been enjoying watching his talented charges getting a chance to showcase their ability on the international stage.

"I've loved it," said the Saints boss.

"I'm really, really happy for Fin Smith and Fraser (Dingwall) because they've pushed hard and been knocking on the door for a long period of time, particularly Dingers who has been outstanding over the past couple of seasons.

"To see those guys get debuts, and Dingers to get his try as well, is fantastic.

"I thought Tommy (Freeman) and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) looked like they were experienced hands on an international stage although maybe not having as many caps as you'd think they have. They look really comfortable and are playing very, very well.

"It's nice to see Colesy (Alex Coles), who had a pretty tough second half of the season last year after his debut, get back in the mix and show what he's capable of.

"Clearly Furbs (George Furbank) and TP (Tom Pearson) are frustrated but they've been in the mixer and been putting their hands up every week and I'm sure they'll get their opportunity when the time comes.