The black, green and gold have lost both of their games in Europe so far, failing to pick up a point in the process.

That means their hopes of going any further in the competition are hanging by a thread.

But when asked whether he could look to rest players for the game at Thomond Park, Dowson said: "No, not really.

Phil Dowson

"We've had a week off at Christmas and we've had two games since then.

"We want to challenge ourselves at the top end of Europe, and Thomond Park is a great place to play.

"We want to see how we measure up each week and see if we can learn the lessons, be better, more physical and it's a great challenge to do that this week.

"It (team selection) will be dependent on injuries and bits and pieces, but we want to go and perform."

Saints, who were already without Juarno Augustus, James Fish, James Grayson, Courtney Lawes, Sam Matavesi, David Ribbans and Fin Smith, were hit by more injury blows on Saturday.

Manny Iyogun had to be helped from the field shortly after coming on at Sandy Park, while Tommy Freeman had earlier been withdrawn due to concussion.

Fraser Dingwall picked up a foot problem and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto seemed to take a blow to the shoulder in the closing stages.

“Manny doesn’t come off for anything so that’s obviously relatively serious,” Dowson said in his post-match interview. “Hopefully he’s okay.

"A couple of other guys got bumps and bruises.

"Dingers has got a sore foot but until you’ve seen a qualified person and scanned it, it’s hard to tell.”

It all means the black, green and gold could be without a host of players this weekend, but Dowson expects those who do travel to relish the occasion.

The Saints boss knows all about trips to Thomond Park as he faced Munster when he was a player.

"It's a cracking place, I've played there a couple of times and loved it," Dowson said.