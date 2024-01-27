Dowson salutes stand-in stars as Saints secure crucial victory against Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The black, green and gold were without seven England internationals as well as the suspended Curtis Langdon and the injured George Hendy, James Ramm and Tom Seabrook.

But Saints didn't let it stop them from claiming a bonus-point success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as they ensured they will go into the Six Nations break top of the Gallagher Premiership table.

The likes of Tom James, Charlie Savala, Tom Litchfield and Burger Odendaal stepped into the team and had an impact.

Juarno Augustus dived over for a try for Saints (photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

And Dowson said: "The most important thing was seeing some of those lads who haven't had an opportunity get that opportunity.

"It was exciting, it was what the energy for the week was, for those guys to step up and show what they're capable of. They did that.

"I knew Newcastle with the coaching change in there and the energy they created last week were going to come down here and compete.

"It was 19-13 at half-time and it was exactly what we expected, very scrapy.

"The smoothness and cohesion we've built over time, you take five people out of that group and it makes a big difference.

"But I thought at times we looked as good as ever and that's credit to the players who stepped in."

Edinburgh loanee Savala stepped into the 10 shirt in the absence of England man Fin Smith.

And Dowson said: "He (Savala) is a very talented individual and he's got a great skillset but he hasn't sat in the saddle and done that under pressure in a game for a long time.

"He's done it for Edinburgh, he's done it for us and he's more than capable of getting better and better.

"I was really pleased for Charlie to get a first hit-out at 10 and show what he's about."

On South African centre Odendaal, Dowson said: "I'm delighted for Burger.

"He's had a catalogue of injuries in pre-season through no fault of anyone, and coming into a new group that's really hard for him to take mentally.

"He's really finding his feet now and showing what he's capable of in games like that, where we need someone to go forward.

"His skill level for a big man is excellent and he led a bit today to get us going forward.