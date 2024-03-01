Dowson salutes Scott-Young as 'tough, durable' flanker signs new Saints deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott-Young has become the second player in as many days to pen a contract extension, following in the footsteps of centre Tom Litchfield.

It is another good re-signing for Saints as Scott-Young has become an important squad member since arriving from Queensland Reds ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Scott-Young quickly made himself a mainstay of the side, racking up 40 appearances since debuting against Sale Sharks 18 months ago.

Angus Scott-Young (photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

And Saints boss Dowson said: “Angus has played a lot of rugby for Saints since arriving in Northampton – he’s tough, he’s durable, he pushes himself all the time and he challenges the group.

“There’s a lot of edge about Angus on the field. He’s pretty much in every matchday squad, and brings a lot of what we need in terms of being physical and aggressive, getting through a lot of work.

“He’s also very bright, and a big character within the group as he enjoys a bit of fun at the expense of himself and the others. He’s also living with George Hendy and has been a brilliant mentor for him as a young player looking to get better.

“Angus’s attitude towards development is exemplary; he’s very diligent, desperate to succeed, unrelenting and always getting better as a player, which is everything that we want.