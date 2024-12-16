Dowson salutes 'incredible rugby player' Augustus after Saints' win in South Africa

Juarno Augustus scored on his return to South Africa (picture: Lewis Dean/Northampton Saints)

Phil Dowson hailed ‘incredible rugby player’ Juarno Augustus following Saints’ superb 30-21 win in South Africa on Saturday.

Augustus produced an all-action performance capped with a try as he celebrated a brilliant success against Vodacom Bulls on his return to his homeland.

The powerful No.8 topped Saints’ tackle count and was also in the top five for metres made, defenders beaten, carries and lineouts won.

And Dowson was full of praise for the 27-year-old, who will leave Saints to join Ulster at the end of the season.

“We spoke about Juarno during the week with regard to the fact he's from South Africa and he's obviously played here a few times against the Bulls,” Dowson said. “We knew there would be a bit of a target on him, being a South African boy.

“It was his brother's wedding on the day of the game so he's missed that and none of his family have come to watch him even though it's in South Africa.

“So we're delighted for him and I think he played really well. He was banging.

“Juarno is an incredible rugby player. His athleticism and also his skill level in terms of his game sense are outstanding.

“I think over the past couple of seasons, his yards after contact are some of the highest in the Premiership.

“His ability to get us going forward over the gain line, making ugly carries, has been exceptional.

“He's a great man off the field as well, quiet mild-mannered but when you put him a shirt, he's a handful.

“We're sad we'll be losing Juarno but we'll support him up to the point where he does go at the end of the season and we want to make this a memorable season for him. Hopefully this win will be something he takes away with him.”