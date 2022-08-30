Dowson salutes Freeman after Saints star signs new deal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freeman burst onto the senior stage back in 2020 and a meteoric rise through the club’s ranks culminated in two England caps during the Red Rose’s successful tour of Australia this summer.

The versatile back has already notched up 17 tries in just 35 appearances in black, green and gold, with 14 of those coming in 18 games during the 2021/22 campaign.

That blistering form saw Freeman scoop Saints’ young player of the season Award, having been named the club’s breakthrough player of the season the year before.

And with his career still in its infancy, Saints boss Dowson is confident the 21-year-old Academy product can go from strength to strength at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

“Tommy is a bona fide freak of an athlete,” Dowson said. “He’s tall, big and fast, but he’s also ludicrously skilful as well, and those things combined add up to a special player.

“He’s still young and has a lot to learn in terms of his positioning and defending, but regardless of that he’s still good enough to be playing international rugby for England at the moment, and that speaks volumes.

“Tommy makes good decisions. He can see space and has the ability to beat a player or put the ball on his foot at the right time, or throws offloads and has the confidence to do it for his club or country.

“He’s a very chilled-out character which definitely helps with things like nerves.