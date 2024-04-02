Dowson praises 'big character' Hill as Saints prop signs for Edinburgh

Paul Hill (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Hill will exit Saints this summer following nine seasons with the club.

He is a hugely popular member of the squad and has contributed plenty on the pitch, making 187 appearances since arriving from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Saints boss Dowson said: “Paul’s been a part of the squad for nine seasons now and has been a big character within our group.

“On his day, Hilly is formidable at tighthead with his set-piece, his athleticism, and his work rate where he’s able to run great lines and cause problems all over the park. The try against Tigers will live long in the memory.

“He’s also got a great attitude and sense of humour, so he gets stuck in with the squad, he’s been a key member of the social committee which is an important job too, and everyone here thinks he’s a cracking man.