Dowson looks forward to 'different challenge' as Saints return to cup action

Phil Dowson takes his team to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday (photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says the only negative thing about Saints' season so far is their position in the Gallagher Premiership table.

And the black, green and gold boss is looking forward to a 'different challenge' this week in a competition his side have started strongly in.

Saints were beaten 22-19 at Harlequins last Friday night, slipping to their sixth defeat in 11 league games so far this season.

The champions currently sit eighth in the Premiership table, nine points adrift of the top four.

But Saints' standing has not been helped by so many injuries and absences so far this season - and they were without a total of 17 players at the Twickenham Stoop last Friday.

With regular starters missing, youngsters such as Archie McParland and George Makepeace-Cubitt have stepped up and shone.

And more young players will get a chance to impress this week as the Premiership Rugby Cup resumes, with Saints heading to Leicester Tigers on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

The black, green and gold will be looking to build on a strong start to the cup competition, having won all three matches they have played in Pool 2 so far.

Saints have also impressed in the Investec Champions Cup, topping their pool and setting up a home round of 16 clash with Clermont Auvergne in April.

"I don't think there's anything not positive," Dowson said, reflecting on the campaign so far.

"There's nothing hugely negative other than our league position.

"Some of our effort and performances have been very good, some of them haven't and they're the bits we're working on, as well as our core game.

"The cup gives us a different challenge and we're excited about that and we're in a good position in that.

"When we get back into the league, it will be more of the same in terms of how we apply ourselves and how we get stuck into teams home and away."