Dowson knows former boss Boyd will have 'good inside information' on Saints

Phil Dowson knows Chris Boyd will be able to provide some 'good inside information' on Saints ahead of Munster's visit to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm).

But Dowson isn't expecting any surprises from the Irish giants in the crucial Investec Champions Cup clash.

Boyd, who was Saints director of rugby from 2018 to 2022, joined Munster as a performance consultant in December.

And when asked how much communication he's had with Boyd, current Saints boss Dowson said: "We've had messages to say 'happy Christmas' and a few other bits.

"Obviously he's spending a lot of time with our old team manager, Maurice Hartery, so they will have good inside information on Northampton, but we're fairly clear on what Munster are going to bring to the table and we'll get stuck into that."

Saints beat Munster twice in as many meetings last season, defeating them in a dramatic pool stage game at Thomond Park in January before taking them out in a round of 16 clash at the Gardens in April.

And Dowson said: "We've had them the past couple of seasons, played them twice last year, they're packed full of Irish internationals, they will be upset as Sarries were last year with their two results against us.

"There will be no lack of intent from an Irish side with a tonne of quality.

"They've had a coaching change recently so that will have an impact in terms of the way they play and how galvanised they are.

"There's tonnes of quality and you saw that in the Saracens game last weekend (when Munster won 17-12)."

Saints are currently top of Champions Cup Pool 3, a point ahead of both Munster and Saracens.

A top-two finish would secure a home round of 16 tie.

And Dowson said: "You look throughout the leagues, you look throughout Europe, home advantage is massive.

"We've got a good record playing here and we're excited about trying to bring a round of 16 game here."

However, Dowson knows the travelling Munster fans will look to make the Gardens a home away from home this weekend.

He said: “They've got great support, a very passionate following.

“That's what you want in the game, it's what Europe is great for and we're looking forward to seeing them in force at the Gardens.

“It's a sell-out so the atmosphere will be absolutely bouncing.

“We've got it in our hands, it's ours to lose.

“We want to finish top of the group so that's what we're aiming to do.”