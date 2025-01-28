Dowson hails Saints 'success story' Makepeace-Cubitt

George Makepeace-Cubitt impressed again last Friday (photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has labelled George Makepeace-Cubitt 'a really good success story of this campaign'.

And the Saints boss expects the talented young fly-half to continue to go from strength to strength in the cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens environment.

Makepeace-Cubitt, who came through the London Irish Academy system, joined Saints from Reading Rams in May 2024.

The England Under-20 international featured for the Exiles from the age of 13 before joining their Senior Academy for the 2022/23 season.

He was yet to make a senior appearance before Irish went into administration, but followed former team-mates Tom Pearson, Chunya Munga and Tarek Haffar to Northampton after featuring for Rams in National League 1.

And Makepeace-Cubitt has now gone on to make six appearances for Saints this season, starting five times, including in Gallagher Premiership games at Bristol Bears and Harlequins.

The 20-year-old played a key role in setting up an early try for Tom Pearson at Quins last Friday as he produced another assured showing in the 10 shirt.

And Saints boss Dowson said: "It speaks volumes for him as a person and his mindset but also about how hard he's been coached by Jake Sharp and obviously Sam (Vesty) and how hard he's pushed himself.

"He had a great game against Quins. He was better than he has been previously so you could see that improvement throughout his time here.

"We're excited to see where he can get to. He can be even better.

"He led the group really well and we know he's going to continue to find his voice in that space with the other players.

"George has been a really good success story of this campaign."

Saints have blooded a number of talented youngsters this season, with all of them showing little fear when breaking into the first team.

So does that come from the confidence the coaches give them?

"I hope so and I hope it's from them as individuals as well," Dowson said.

"We've got an environment where you can express yourself within the structure of the way we want to play.

"And we've got players who are confident enough to step up there.

"They know it's a game of rugby against very good players, very good teams under a lot of pressure but you still have to execute your skills and it was great to see George make that little break for TP's try."