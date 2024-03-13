Dowson hails Hutchinson's development after centre signs new Saints deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hutchinson came through the Academy at Saints and has gone on to rack up 150 appearances for the club.

The Scotland back has taken his game to new heights this season, having improved his physicality, along with many other members of the current squad.

And Dowson said: "We’re delighted that Hutch is staying at the club. He’s come through the Academy system and has been here a long time, so it means a lot to see him stay on.

Rory Hutchinson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“He’s got a huge differential with his game in how he is able to move the ball, to see space and put people into it. But the defence and physical side of his game has improved greatly this season, working closely with Lee Radford and Ben Rhodes in both those areas.

“Hutch has applied himself hugely and Lee coming into our environment has helped him, with a new set of eyes looking at what he’s doing and pushing him to be better.

"He has also developed physically, being a bit heavier and a bit stronger, which you can see in his collision work this season.

“His experience is vital for us now. I’m sure he probably misses being seen as one of the ‘young lads’ around the group, but he’s been here a long time, seen a lot, and is now one of the older guys in the squad.