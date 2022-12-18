Courtney Lawes

Lawes was set to make his first start since the loss to Leicester Tigers on September 24, when he suffered concussion.

But the 33-year-old, who made his comeback from the bench at La Rochelle eight days ago, could not take to the field due to a gluteal injury.

However, Dowson does not believe the problem is serious and expects the influential forward to be able to play against Quins in the first game of 2023.

"He's pretty annoyed because he just tightened up in training yesterday so he pulled out," said Dowson following the 17-6 defeat to Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.