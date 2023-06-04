News you can trust since 1897
Dowson gives injury latest on Saints prop Iyogun

Phil Dowson says Manny Iyogun is ‘progressing really well’ in his recovery from the Achilles injury he sustained last season.
By Tom Vickers
Published 4th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

But Dowson doesn’t want to put any extra pressure on Iyogun by speculating on a potential return date for the talented 22-year-old.

Iyogun suffered the Achilles problem during the defeat at Exeter Chiefs back in January and has not played since.

But when asked for an update on the loosehead prop, Dowson said: “He's really good.

Manny IyogunManny Iyogun
“I saw him in the gym last Monday. Most of the lads are away but a few of the injured lads are in.

“He's started to do a bit more on feet, lots of lifting and he's been working hard.

“The feedback I've got from the strength and conditioning staff has been really positive, as you'd expect for someone with Manny's attitude.

“He's progressing really well.

“It's a big injury, particularly for a prop, so we're going to make sure we manage that really carefully.”

Dowson added: "It's a long pre-season and I don't want to say in the press now that he will definitely play in pre-season.

“The way he's progressing, I'm really confident that by the start of the season, he'll be there or thereabouts. What that means, nobody knows because I'm being purposefully vague because I don't want to put him under any pressure and I don't want to say things that aren't going to come to fruition.

“He's tracking really well and he should be there or thereabouts.”

