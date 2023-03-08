The black, green and gold had been on the hunt for a new second row star after David Ribbans decided to agree to a summer switch to Toulon.

And Mayanavanua fits the bill for Saints, with the 25-year-old having impressed in the Top 14 and on the international stage with Fiji, winning nine caps to date.

The 25-year-old has racked up 55 appearances for Lyon, scoring two tries.

Temo Mayanavanua is moving to Saints

He clocks in at 6ft 6ins and 120kgs, and previously enjoyed a three-season stint with Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

Phil Dowson was delighted to get his man, and the Saints boss is hoping the Fijian can enjoy the kind of success compatriots Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa have at the Gardens.

“Temo is a big, athletic lock who also boasts that high skill level we look for, coming from the Fijian international environment,” Dowson said.

“Speaking to him I’ve been really impressed by his desire to improve, as well as the journey he has been on and the self-awareness he has about his own game.

“He left Northland and went straight into the Top14, and once he adapted to the physicality of that league he has played consistently and is enthusiastic about doing a lot of the ugly stuff which doesn’t necessarily get noticed.

“We think we can get plenty more out of him as well, and he wants to continue to get better and better.

