The Australia flanker will make the move to Northampton ahead of next season, joining from Melbourne Rebels.

Kemeny has made 27 Super Rugby appearances, starting 24 times for the Rebels since making his debut against the Brumbies in 2020.

The 25-year-old is a mobile and powerful ball carrier who has become one of the Rebels’ strongest performers on the pitch, featuring in 12 of the side’s 15 Super Rugby matches last season and making 68 carries, 306 metres and 109 tackles across the competition.

Kemeny's arrival will help to fill the void left by club captain Lewis Ludlam, who is switching to Toulon this summer.

And Saints boss Dowson said: “From watching Josh play, the thing that impressed us the most was his athleticism.

"He’s powerful, big and fast, he’s a solid lineout option, and crucially we can see a huge potential for growth in his game.

“Those are all traits that are obviously very helpful in rugby, but he’s also got the desire to get stuck in – his work rate is clear to see.

Josh Kemeny (photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

“Then, when we began our conversations with him, his ambition clearly stood out as well. He has a huge desire to get better as a player, which is what we always look for here at Saints, and he was passionate about the idea of challenging himself over here in the Premiership, in what can be a pretty brutal league.