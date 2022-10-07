Dowson explains why 'exemplary' Biggar is set to exit Saints

But the Saints boss was quick to praise the 'exemplary' attitude and ability of the Wales skipper.

Saints currently have two marquee players but with salary cap rules changing, they will only be able to have one for next season.

That means they have had difficult decisions to make, and they will not be keeping hold of Biggar when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Phil Dowson

Biggar arrived at Saints from Ospreys in 2018 and has since made 68 appearances for the club, racking up 605 points in the process.

And Dowson said: “Dan’s quality as a player is obvious; he’s a British & Irish Lion, a 100-cap Wales international, a leader who cares about the team.

“His attitude is also exemplary. We could see that from when he first arrived and won the Blakiston Challenge – an event he easily could have skipped or coasted as a senior player – but he pushed himself as hard as he could which speaks volumes about his character.

“When he came to Saints back in 2018, we were a club in transition and there was a lot of expectation on him. He has been a major part of the rebuild of the team.

“We’re now at a point where we believe we should be competing at the business end of major competitions, with a number of leaders within the squad who were just coming through when Dan arrived.

“The likes of Lewis Ludlam, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Alex Coles and Fraser Dingwall have all captained the side in recent times and are now very important leaders for us, but they have all leaned on and learnt from Biggs – who is top class in training and generous with his time. So, when we are successful and win a major trophy, Dan’s fingerprints will be all over that."

Dowson knows Biggar, who is now 32 years old, will have plenty of options for his future, while Saints look to theirs.

“It has been well documented that for this season and next, the salary cap for Premiership clubs is lower than it was previously," the Saints boss said.

"There is also a reduction in marquee players from two to one, which presents an additional challenge in building a balanced and competitive squad.

"We have to start putting a longer-term plan for the team in place, so these are all factors we have considered in making this decision.

“Dan is a good man and he won’t be short of offers for next season and beyond.