Dowson discusses Biggar's availability for Saints' clash with London Irish

The Wales star, who skippered his country on their summer tour of South Africa, missed Sunday's game at Sale Sharks following the birth of his second child.

James Grayson started at 10 and produced a solid performance, kicking a penalty and two conversions as his side came back from 29-3 down to salvage a losing bonus point.

And Saints could now face a selection decision ahead of this weekend's home game against an Irish side who racked up a bonus-point success against Worcester Warriors in their Gallagher Premiership curtain raiser.

Dan Biggar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dan Biggar could come back," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

"There's obviously a few guys who are injured but Biggs has just had his second child - congratulations to him.

"He's in the midst of all that paternal joy there so we'll see how we get on and see what sort of state he's in when he gets back into the mixer.

"But I thought Jimmy did very well and those are good selection decisions to have."

Saints were without Lewis Ludlam, Courtney Lawes and Tommy Freeman at Sale as they continued their rest period following their summer tour success with England.

But Fraser Dingwall was able to start, and skipper, while George Furbank came off the bench to have an impact in attack.

"It's horses for courses," Dowson said, when asked about Saints' international stars.

"Dingers had come back off tour, felt pretty good and was keen to get involved.

"George was keen as well but we just thought we'd give him an opportunity off the bench and break him into it that way.