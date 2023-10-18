Phil Dowson with Dave Walder and Sam Vesty before Saints' clash with Bristol earlier this season (photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

But he is now hoping they can continue to improve other areas of their game as they look to become the kind of complete team that can challenge for the title.

Saints were the top try scorers in the league last season and they are often billed as the great entertainers.

But they are well aware that they must show more resilience in defence and be better in the set piece if they are to challenge for major silverware.

The signs were good in that area last Sunday as they went toe to toe with a physical Sale Sharks outfit, who were runners-up last season.

Saints pushed the Sharks all the way and had big chances to bag the win before eventually falling short late on as they suffered a 20-15 opening-day defeat.

The power the black, green and gold produced set the tone for what they hope will be a big campaign, but Dowson knows they must show they can become consistent.

"We've got to make sure we learn from some of those technical lessons but also the state we were in physically and emotionally before the game is exactly where we are as often as possible," the Saints boss said.

"Every team is going to be competitive, every team is jam-packed full of talent and we've got to make sure we're in that state of being ready to roll.

"There were quite a few games last season where we were in that place: Newcastle away, Harlequins at home. We did turn up and do that and the challenge is to do it each week, which is tough to do.

"It takes an emotional toll, an energy toll - there's lots of things that have an impact - but it's the challenge, and it's one that's really exciting because we've got a group of lads who are desperate to do it."

On the praise for the team's attacking play in recent years, Dowson said: "It's very flattering because we did score more points than anyone else in the league last season, we scored more tries so those are positives.

"It's the truth that we are a really good attacking side but we want to become a really good defensive side.

"We want to become a really good set-piece side, we want to become a side that's really connected off the field as well.

"All these elements, we're striving for.

"We're obviously a bit further ahead on our path on the attacking side but I can definitely see the improvements from the things Lee (Radford) is trying to implement.

"Hopefully you can see that as well from where you're sitting in terms of our collision stuff.

"System stuff still needs work and their first try last Sunday was a little bit of an error so we're consistently working with the group to get better."

Next up for Saints is a different kind of test to the one they encountered at Sale last Sunday as they welcome a stylish Bristol Bears side to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

The Bears impressed as they beat Leicester Tigers 25-14 at Ashton Gate last Friday.

And Dowson said: "They're very good and they've started the season very well.

"We played them in the Premiership Rugby Cup and we played well but didn't get the win away from home, which was frustrating.