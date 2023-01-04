Grayson continues to recover from a foot problem, which he picked up in the win against Bristol Bears on October 29, while Smith suffered concussion and was forced off at half-time against Harlequins last Sunday.

Furbank played the second half at 10 in that 46-17 success at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, and the England man looks set to pull the strings again this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Smith, Saints boss Dowson said: "Fin Smith came off at half-time with concussion-like symptoms so he failed his HIA and he's going through that return-to-play protocol at the moment."

Fin Smith

And on Grayson, Dowson explained: "He's good. His foot injury is recovering nicely and he's out of his boot this week so he'll start moving around and try to get through that process and quickly as possible so he can get back."

Several members of the Saints squad have been at an England training camp this week, including Courtney Lawes and Alex Coles, who were both on the 'not considered for selection' list ahead of the Quins clash last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Coles could come into contention following concussion, Lawes is not yet ready to return from his gluteal injury.

"Courtney Lawes is still out with his glute, though he's doing more and more so he's taking part in certain bits but not quite there yet," Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's really frustrated because it's been one thing after another for him. He played against La Rochelle and then his glute tightened up the following week.

"He's not far away but he's getting fairly annoyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He did go with England and has been doing some rugby but he's not going flat out as yet.

"He's going to train and it's basically that progression and it's about not rushing him back. He knows his own body and we'll have a look on Monday to see if he's ready for Munster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't set any timelines but we have said we'll keep trying to push on and see where he gets to."

On the participation of Coles and Lawes at the England camp, Dowson said: "They just did a battery of physical tests: jump, cycle, run and bits and pieces (with England) so it hasn't been rugby per se, but Colesy is back in the mix in training."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juarno Augustus also missed last weekend's game, due to a hamstring problem.

Dowson said: "He's good but you've just got to be careful with hamstring injuries because you don't want to make it any worse. It will be about moving very slowly with Juarno and his hamstring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker James Fish is another player who remains sidelined.

"James Fish is going through an extended return-to-play protocol so he won't be available this week, but he's working hard, doing conditioning elements to make sure he goes through that process the right way," Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Matavesi picked up a hamstring problem and came off after just 28 minutes last weekend, while Alex Mitchell was withdrawn early in the second half.

"Sam Matavesi came off at the weekend with a hamstring pull and we're still waiting for a specialist appointment for him so with it being a short week that obviously makes him a major doubt," Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad