Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of Coventry cup clash

Callum Hunter-Hill (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has confirmed that Callum Hunter-Hill suffered a calf injury during last Saturday's 54-33 defeat at Leicester Tigers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunter-Hill has not had any luck with injuries since joining Saints from Saracens last summer, making just six appearances for the black, green and gold so far.

And the 27-year-old now looks set for another spell on the sidelines after being forced off inside eight minutes at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowson said: "He's had a shocker (with injuries since arriving at Saints) - I feel for Cal.

"He's going through the scan process to see how bad that is.

"It was very early on, the first eight minutes, he got a tight calf so he had to come off."

Juarno Augustus also had to be replaced during the first half at Leicester as he failed a head injury assessment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were without centre Tom Litchfield for the Premiership Rugby Cup clash as he was added to the injury list last week.

However, Dowson said: "He (Litchfield) is okay.

"He had basically a bruise that keeps filling up with blood so he's had that drained a couple of times.

"He feels pretty good, he's training, I saw him running around today, but he's not done contact because if you keep hitting a bruise it's going to keep bleeding.

"He's touch and go but hopefully not too long."

George Hendy suffered a shoulder injury in the win against Bath on January 5.

And Dowson said: "George is getting there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a bit slow in terms of getting that shoulder moving again so we've left that timeline open-ended.

"There's not a definite end in sight, which is frustrating for him obviously, but we just felt we were trying to push a bit too hard to get him back too soon so we've just taken the pressure off that a little bit."

Manny Iyogun has not played since being forced off at Saracens in December.

At Tuesday's media session, Dowson said: "Manny's done units today but he's still a bit off."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chunya Munga is another player who looks set to miss this Saturday's Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Coventry at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"He (Munga) is good," Dowson said. "He ran today.

"He's had a hamstring injury and we've been conscious not to rush that.

"He ran today but I think this week will be too soon."

Archie McParland had to come off during the first half of England Under-20s' U20 Six Nations opener in Ireland last Thursday with what appeared to be an upper body injury.

"The (Saints and England) medics are in consultation but via that they go to different scans because of the geography," Dowson said. "They're investigating that a bit further before I can make any comment on that."