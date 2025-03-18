Dowson delivers Saints injury latest ahead of clash with Leicester

Ollie Sleightholme (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Ollie Sleightholme is set to be sidelined for ‘at least eight weeks’ due to the ankle injury he sustained in England training last week.

Sleightholme shared a post-surgery picture on Instagram on Monday, with the caption: “I rolled too far (laughing emoji) be back soon.”

He had been left out of the England team to face Wales in Cardiff last Saturday but still trained with the team on Friday, which is when the injury occurred.

Dowson explained: “Unfortunately in the last England training session on the Friday before the Wales game he had a problem with his ankle, he rolled his ankle – I actually think Fraser Dingwall tripped him up or stepped on it.

"It was some sort of collision and these things happen in rugby, so he had to have very minor surgery just to tidy that up, but it’s unlikely we’ll see him for at least eight weeks.”

Saints have a huge run of games coming up as they face Leicester Tigers at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Friday night before a trip to Sale seven days later.

They then host Clermont Auvergne in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 on the first weekend of April, but Sleightholme is now facing a race against time to return before the end of the campaign.

Saints finish the Premiership regular season at Gloucester on May 31, meaning Sleightholme could still feature if he meets the eight-week timeline.

But in the meantime, the black, green and gold will rely on the likes of James Ramm, George Hendy, Tommy Freeman and Tom Seabrook to fill the wing berths.

Saints could opt to rest some of their England players against Tigers this week, with Freeman and Alex Mitchell having had particularly heavy workloads during the Six Nations.

“(It’s about) minutes played, the game that they’re playing, the players in the squad in their position who are available, all those factors, and also making sure they (the England players) get rest, recovery and what they need so they can partake in the run-in as well,” Dowson said.

Full-back George Furbank continues to recover from the broken arm he suffered against Vodacom Bulls in December.

Dowson said: “He’s been good. We’re just sort of slowly monitoring him back.

"Obviously with an arm break it’s difficult to get back into contact, rather than just dropping him back in straight away.

"As ever, it’s conservative but hopefully it won’t be too long before George is back on the field.”

Saints will be without several other players against Leicester on Friday night as Robbie Smith, Sam Graham and Archie McParland have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Iakopo Mapu is serving the first game of what is set to be a two-match suspension following his dismissal in the Premiership Rugby Cup defeat to Ealing Trailfinders last month.