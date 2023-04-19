Dowson delivers latest team news update ahead of Saints' trip to Newcastle Falcons

Ramm was forced off with a shoulder problem during the second half of last Saturday's 38-29 win against Saracens.

Up to that point, the Australian back had produced another hugely impressive performance.

Saints will travel to Newcastle Falcons this week knowing only a win will do in their pursuit of a Gallagher Premiership play-off place.

James Ramm

And when asked for an update on Ramm at Wednesday afternoon's media session, Saints boss Phil Dowson said: "He's got a very sore shoulder and in a short week, it's about trying to turn him round and get him set up.

"He was brilliant last weekend and he's doing so well.

"It was a shame to see him go off but hopefully we can get him back as soon as possible."

Saints will remain without two other key backline options as centre Matt Proctor (calf) and wing Ollie Sleightholme (concussion) are out of the trip to Kingston Park.

"Neither of those lads will be available - they're longer-term issues," Dowson said.

Manny Iyogun (Achilles) is also definitely out, while Dowson recently said Robbie Smith (hip) was very unlikely to play again this season.

And he is hoping some of the players who took knocks last weekend can recover in time for Friday night.

"We've got a few people carrying a few dings," Dowson said.

"It's a short week and we've got to make sure we're ready to go, but it's more or less the same group."