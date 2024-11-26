Dowson delivers latest injury update ahead of Saints' game against Gloucester

Alex Mitchell has not played for Saints since scoring in last season's Gallagher Premiership final win against Bath (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has confirmed that Alex Mitchell is back in contact training and is 'getting closer' to a return to action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England star has been unable to play this season due to a neck injury that has been carefully managed by Saints.

But last week he was seen taking part in training as he continues to work his way back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at Tuesday's media session, Saints boss Dowson said: "He's getting closer.

"He's getting into contact now and we're slowly building that up to make sure we give him the best chance moving forward.

"He's in training, passing the ball and kicking, in amongst the lads, so he's a lot happier."

Saints look set to be without Josh Kemeny again for the home Gallagher Premiership clash with Gloucester this weekend as the Australian flanker continues to nurse an injury.

"He's another one with no distinct timeline," Dowson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's frustrated he's had a dead leg he can't get rid of so I don't think it will be long, long, but I also don't think it will be this weekend."

Lock Callum Hunter-Hill is another player who has been sidelined in recent weeks.

"He's had a back issue that he continues to work through," Dowson said.

"It's the second time that back injury has happened this season so we're trying to make sure it doesn't happen again by being a bit more conservative with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some good news comes in the form of centre Fraser Dingwall, who was present at the pre-match media session this week.

"I got a head knock in the (England) A game so I've literally done my final protocol and I'm available for Saturday, which is nice," Dingwall said.

Saints remain without long-term injury victims Sam Graham, Burger Odendaal and Robbie Smith, but they are able to welcome their international stars back this week.

Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank all excelled for England in their win against Japan on Sunday, while Elliot Millar Mills is back from Scotland duty and Temo Mayanavanua has returned from representing Fiji.