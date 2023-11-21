Phil Dowson says Fin Smith and Rory Hutchinson are 'very sore' as they battle injuries sustained against Leicester Tigers last Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Smith was forced off early in the second half, while Hutchinson tried to play through the pain after colliding with the hoardings at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Saints, who host Harlequins on Friday night, were already without the backline services of Tom Seabrook last weekend due to a glute strain, as well as Burger Odendaal (hamstring), who has yet to make an appearance for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And when asked how fly-half Smith and centre Hutchinson are at Tuesday's media session, Dowson said: "Both are very sore.

Fin Smith (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"With two short turnarounds in a row, it reduces your time for recovery, reduces your time for training.

"Hutch's ankle, which actually got trapped under the hoardings at Welford Road, is pretty swollen so we're trying to get the swelling out of that to see how that is.

"Fin Smith had a back spasm so he's not trained today. We're monitoring him and he's spending plenty of time in the physio room."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints were beset by back row injuries last weekend as Courtney Lawes and Sam Graham were ruled out due to concussion, while Juarno Augustus (bicep) remains a long-term absentee.

Angus Scott-Young was able to travel and warm-up along with Tarek Haffar and others.