Dowson delivers injury update ahead of Saints' crucial clash with Bath

Ramm was forced to miss the trip to Bristol Bears last Friday, with George Hendy coming in to play at full-back.

Hendy did manage to score for Saints but it was a torrid night for the black, green and gold as they suffered their record Premiership defeat, losing 62-8 to the rampant Bears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had a total of 14 players missing for the trip to Ashton Gate, with Ramm, who had shone against Gloucester six days earlier, one of them.

James Ramm

And when asked about the former NSW Waratahs flyer at Tuesday's media session, Saints boss Phil Dowson said: "He's been coming back from his concussion so he's going through that process.

"Clearly, if there are any symptoms that come back, he drops out so he's going through that process. So far, so good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie Sleightholme and Mike Haywood have also been dealing with concussion, while Alex Coles was hit by the same problem and had to come off after just 25 minutes at Bristol.

"He (Coles) is unlikely to be available this week because of the timelines," Dowson said.

"It's touch and go for Colesy but I'd say he's more unlikely."

Another forward Saints are sweating on is No.8 Juarno Augustus, who has been nursing a quad strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's getting back into running but he hasn't done much contact as yet and it's a short week again so we have to wait and see on that front," Dowson said.

George Furbank has missed the past two matches due to the mid-foot sprain he picked up against Sale Sharks last month.

"He ran on Monday and today he had the day off to see how he recovered," Dowson said.

Saints will also hope to get Tom James back soon from a shoulder problem, while Matt Proctor is continuing to get back up to full speed following a calf issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manny Iyogun remains out long term due to an Achilles injury, but hooker Robbie Smith, who was rested last Friday, is set to return.

"He (Smith) had played a lot of minutes and we wanted to get Sam Matavesi back in," Dowson explained. "Robbie is available."

Saints will remain without four of their England men this week as Courtney Lawes has a shoulder injury while David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam and Alex Mitchell have been retained by the Red Rose for the Six Nations clash with France on Saturday.

But Tommy Freeman will be available to face Bath after being released on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad