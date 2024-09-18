Alex Mitchell (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints are waiting to discover when Alex Mitchell will be available again as the scrum-half has been forced to have scans on an undisclosed injury.

Mitchell was due to face Bedford Blues in the second and final pre-season fixture last Friday but he, Robbie Smith and Elliot Millar Mills had to withdraw from the squad late on.

When asked for an update at Wednesday's media session ahead of Friday's Gallagher Premiership season opener at Bath, Saints boss Phil Dowson said: "Robbie (Smith) is good, he's full training.

"Mitch is still getting some scans done and hopefully he won't be too far away. We're just waiting for the results really.

"Elliot has rolled his ankle so he's going to be touch and go for the weekend."

George Hendy has been unable to feature in pre-season.

Dowson explained: "He has a broken bone in his foot so therefore he's a couple of weeks off."

Burger Odendaal continues to recover from the long-term knee injury picked up in the Premiership final win against Bath in June.

Dowson said: "He's progressing well but it's going to be a slow process for Burger, which is sad because he had such a good end to the season.

"He'd had a frustrating year up to that point so we feel for Burger and we're trying to support him through what he's doing."

Alex Coles and Tommy Freeman have not featured during the pre-season games but they have been pictured in training this week.

Temo Mayanavanua is away on international duty with Fiji, while Tom Lockett continues to recover from a pectoral injury.

Tom Litchfield has been recovering from a hand issue, while Dowson insisted there are no worries over Juarno Augustus, who is another player who hasn't been able to play any matches ahead of the start of the new season.

Saints will name their team to face Bath on Thursday afternoon at midday.