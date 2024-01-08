Phil Dowson says Alex Waller and Paul Hill are 'on the mend' after missing Saints' win at Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Waller was ruled out due to back spasms, while Hill was battling illness.

But when asked about the props at Monday's media session ahead of Friday's home Investec Champions Cup clash with Bayonne, Dowson said: "Both are on the mend.

"Paul Hill had an illness, Alex Waller had a back spasm against Sale so he's coming back round again. You don't want to rush that because if it happens again, you're scuppered.

Alex Waller (photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

"Hilly is feeling much better and Alex isn't far away."

Saints have been without several players for a number of weeks now, with Lewis Ludlam, James Ramm, George Hendy and Tom Seabrook among those sidelined.

When asked if any of those men could return before the end of the month, Dowson said: "It seems unlikely with a couple of those lads because they're still in boots and James Ramm is still recovering from surgery.

"Luds is back running, I saw him doing that today but it's obviously a long process for him to get back to full noise.

"He's obviously desperate to get back in the mixer and we're really looking forward to getting him back.

"It's progressing, but knowing Luds, it's never going as quickly as he wants it to so hopefully he can get some training at the back end of this week and integrate back in at the beginning of next week."

Saints were without Juarno Augustus due to concussion last weekend and he will have been going through the graduated return to play protocols.

Burger Odendaal is now in the same situation, having failed his head injury assessment after coming off at Exeter.