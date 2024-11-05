Elliot Millar Mills (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson is delighted that Elliot Millar Mills has signed a new deal with Saints.

The 32-year-old tighthead prop has played 26 times for the black, green and gold since arriving at the club at the start of last season.

His first campaign as a Saint saw his earn success on the international stage, with a string of impressive performances leading to a maiden Scotland cap in the 2024 Six Nations.

Millar Mills, who is currently in camp with Scotland for the Autumn Nations Series, now has five Test appearances to his name.

And it is his ability to take everything in his stride that has impressed Saints boss Dowson the most.

“Elliot settled in really well at Saints and really found his feet quickly,” Dowson said.

“His story is unique; after what happened at Wasps (the club went into administration), he bounced around and played with the Barbarians, Bath and Edinburgh.

“To then find a home with us, where he felt comfortable to be himself and felt comfortable to put those performances out on the pitch, shows his character.

“He’s performed exceptionally well, both in the set piece and in the loose, and that was recognised by his Scotland call-up.

"Now he’s become an international and is somebody who we trust to run our game plan.

“It speaks volumes about our club, but also speaks volumes about him.

"He’s a driven character and there’s still more in his game to improve.

"We’ll keep pushing him to achieve more and, as with everyone in our squad, I want to make sure we get the absolute best out of him.

“Elliot buys into the DNA of the team – he buys into the team-first, Saints-first mantra. He is a very good man and we’re delighted to be keeping him around.”