Dowson delighted as Saints snap up 'phenomenal athlete' Salakaia-Loto
Phil Dowson has described Lukhan Salakaia-Loto as 'a phenomenal athlete' after Saints announced the signing of the Australia lock on Wednesday morning.
Queensland Reds lock Salakaia-Loto will switch to Saints following the conclusion of the Super Rugby season.
The 25-year-old currently boasts 30 Test caps for Australia.
And Dowson said: “First and foremost, Lukhan is a big man and a phenomenal athlete, who in the lineout can both jump and call as well.
"From a set-piece point of view that’s a massive feather in his cap as he can get in the air in attack and in defence.
“But he’s also got a fantastic skillset with a background in rugby league; he’s fast and has got the ability to move and offload the ball too, so he possesses all the credentials he needs to be a real handful in the Gallagher Premiership.
“He’s still a young man at 25, but is really highly regarded within the Australian environment and comes to Franklin’s Gardens with international experience – so he’s a very exciting signing for us and I’m sure he will add a huge amount to the group.”