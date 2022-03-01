Dowson delighted as Saints snap up 'phenomenal athlete' Salakaia-Loto

Queensland Reds lock Salakaia-Loto will switch to Saints following the conclusion of the Super Rugby season.

The 25-year-old currently boasts 30 Test caps for Australia.

And Dowson said: “First and foremost, Lukhan is a big man and a phenomenal athlete, who in the lineout can both jump and call as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

"From a set-piece point of view that’s a massive feather in his cap as he can get in the air in attack and in defence.

“But he’s also got a fantastic skillset with a background in rugby league; he’s fast and has got the ability to move and offload the ball too, so he possesses all the credentials he needs to be a real handful in the Gallagher Premiership.