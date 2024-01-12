Dowson delighted as Saints learn lessons to secure brilliant Bayonne win

Phil Dowson was 'delighted' with the lessons Saints learned from their win at Exeter as they claimed a brilliant 61-14 Investec Champions Cup victory against Bayonne on Friday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The black, green and gold fell 26-0 down before mounting a sensational comeback to win 42-36 at Sandy Park six days earlier.

But there was no need for any powers of recovery at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens as Saints stormed out of the blocks to put Bayonne to the sword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowson's men were 42-0 up at half-time, having scored six tries, and they continued to add to their tally before the end, with Tom Pearson completing a personal hat-trick.

Phil Dowson (photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"It was very good," Dowson said.

"We took the lessons we learned last week against Exeter. I appreciate it's at home and that makes it infinitely easier, but we started really well, we got on the front foot and we put our foot on the accelerator after that.

"We looked after the ball, we looked forward, Fin (Smith) and Mitch (Alex Mitchell) put us in the right areas of the field.

"I'm delighted with how we put that together."

Tommy Freeman was named man of the match for the second time in three Champions Cup matches following another huge showing.

"He's excellent, brilliant," Dowson said.

"It (man of the match) was well deserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got the ability to break the lines, his high ball stuff, he took one in front of us above his head, which was classic, and some of his defensive efforts as well were very good."

Rory Hutchinson was another player who caught the eye on a night full of strong Saints showings.

And Dowson said: "Rory Hutchinson is one of the best in the world at creating space for other people and moving the ball.

"His ability to put somebody into space is second to none and you see that every week with Hutch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What's really improved is his physicality. You saw today he took the ball to the line, sits someone down, carries the ball and his defensive stuff he's been doing with Radders (defence coach Lee Radford) has been excellent.