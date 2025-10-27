Dowson can't wait to see Saints youngsters step up in the cup

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Boss Phil Dowson is looking forward to seeing some fresh faces step up for Saints this weekend.

The black, green and gold now take a break from Gallagher PREM action until they travel to Bristol Bears on November 29.

Next up is a PREM Rugby Cup clash with Harlequins at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

And Saints, who claimed a bonus-point win at Saracens in their first and so far only cup pool stage encounter this season, are ready to mix things up.

"Everything changes this week," Dowson said. "Lads who haven't been playing or who have been on loan get an opportunity.

"Guys who have been playing at the top level go into the PRC, other people get a bit of a rest and I'm excited about seeing this young group have a crack in the shirt."

Saints remain unbeaten so far this season, following up that cup success at Saracens with five matches without defeat in the PREM.

They are currently top of the league table thanks to four wins and a draw.

And last Friday, they claimed a memorable 43-31 win against Saracens at a sold-out Gardens.

When asked whether that was the toughest test his side have faced so far this season, Dowson said: "I don't know if it was the biggest test so far. Saracens are a very good side and in great form so it was a huge test, but you see the form of Exeter, and the Red Bulls will be on the up and up as well so it's hard to know when you haven't played everyone.

"All you can do is beat the people in front of you and we've more or less done that bar Exeter.

"It's the manner in which we've done it, the number of players we've used, the way we've trained and the way we've celebrated - all those things are very positive."