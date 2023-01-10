The South African centre will arrive at the club this summer from Japanese side Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Odendaal had started this season with Wasps, catching the eye before they were placed into administration.

The 29-year-old previously captained South African sides the Lions and the Bulls across the Super Rugby, Currie Cup and more recently United Rugby Championship competitions.

The 6ft 2in centre also spent the 2018/19 campaign in Japan with Kubota Spears.

And Saints boss Dowson said: “We had a good look at Burger even before he had signed for Wasps, so we know he is a quality player.

“We need guys in our midfield at Saints who can move the ball well with the way we want to play, so Burger’s all-round game was an important factor for us.

“He showed while he was in South Africa, and during his short time in the Gallagher Premiership, that he is also extremely capable in defence as well as being a skilful kicker off either foot, and we like his ability to carry the ball hard too.

Burger Odendaal is on his way to Saints