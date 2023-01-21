Dowson backs squad to cope as Saints are hit by big blows before derby day

Fraser Dingwall and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto were both sent off, meaning they appear likely to miss next Saturday's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Leicester Tigers.

Courtney Lawes was forced off with a calf injury after just 30 minutes, but he would be away with England anyway as they have a five-day training camp that starts on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman are also due to join up with the Red Rose at Pennyhill Park, ruling them out of the trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sent off late on

"It is a problem, but these things happen," Dowson said.

"We've got the go through the disciplinary process and work out if we appeal, what happens, how long the ban is etc etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got big squads to cover when England internationals are away, when there's things like injuries, bans and those sort of things.

"We'll be a little light in that area at second row, but we've got plenty of quality in that space."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Lawes injury, Dowson said: "It was a calf issue and that's all I've heard.

"He's iced it, he's compressed it, he's seeing physios and we'll have to see what that looks like post-scan."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had been well in the game against La Rochelle before Dingwall was dismissed just before half-time for head-on-head contact with Dillyn Leyds.

But La Rochelle made the most of their extra man, scoring four more tries in the second half to stretch a 7-3 half-time lead to an 18-point success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very difficult because you're playing one of the better sides in Europe with 14 men during the second half," Dowson said. "We probably could have done it better.

"We showed glimpses of what we're capable of but it wasn't enough to deal with their power game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was 7-3 at half-time but when they’re in position they convert more often than not.

"In the second half, when fatigue sets in and you're down a man, it makes it very difficult, and we weren't capable of keeping them out for long enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a good side but we've got to drive higher standards than what we're doing."

Saints have now bowed out of Europe, failing to win a game during the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means they didn't manage to secure a spot in the Challenge Cup either.

And when asked to reflect on the European campaign, Dowson said: "Some fairly frustrating and bitter experiences for the coaching group and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"La Rochelle away, we got taught a lesson there.

"Munster away, I thought we were good enough to win that game but we didn't convert a lot of the pressure we had in that second half. On another day, we win that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half at Munster, I was really pleased with how we reacted to being 24 points down.

"We've got to work out why, at the top end of Europe, we give those opportunities away.

Advertisement Hide Ad