Dingwall starts as five Saints stars get the nod for Italy clash

Fraser Dingwall will start for England against Italy on Sunday, meaning there will be five Saints players in the first 15 for the Guinness Six Nations clash at Allianz Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Ollie Sleightholme and Tommy Freeman are also selected as Saints’ influence on England’s attack continues to increase.

Dingwall will be making his first appearance in this year’s Six Nations as he has not played since helping his club beat Munster on January 18.

But he is handed the 12 shirt for England, replacing Henry Slade as one of three changes to the team that beat Scotland last time out.

Hooker Jamie George and full-back Elliot Daly also come in, for Luke Cowan-Dickie and Marcus Smith respectively.

“England versus Italy is always an exciting fixture to be part of,” said England boss Steve Borthwick.

“Playing in front of our home supporters at Allianz Stadium is something we’re really looking forward to, and we’re sure it will be a fantastic game of rugby.”

England team to face Italy: 15. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 71 caps); 14. Tommy Freeman (Saints, 18 caps), 13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 34 caps), 12. Fraser Dingwall (Saints, 2 caps), 11. Ollie Sleightholme (Saints, 7 caps); 10. Fin Smith (Saints, 9 caps), 9. Alex Mitchell (Saints, 21 caps); 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 69 caps) – vice-captain, 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 99 caps) – vice-captain, 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 48 caps); 4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 91 caps) – captain, 5. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 26 caps); 6. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 59 caps), 7. Ben Earl (Saracens, 40 caps), 8. Tom Willis (Saracens, 4 caps).

Replacements: 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 47 caps), 17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 8 caps), 18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps), 19. Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 3 caps), 20. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 13 caps), 21. Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 9 caps), 22. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps), 23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 42 caps).