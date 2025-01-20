Dingwall so happy to see Saints wing Seabrook shine against Munster

Tom Seabrook scored a hat-trick against Munster on Saturday (picture: Adam Gumbs)

Fraser Dingwall was delighted to see 'massively valuable and loved bloke' Tom Seabrook enjoy a special day for Saints last weekend.

Seabrook scored a memorable hat-trick to propel the black, green and gold to a thrilling 34-32 Investec Champions Cup win against Munster at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

It was just a sixth appearance of the season for the winger, who joined Saints from Gloucester in the summer of 2023.

Seabrook made a big impact in his first season at the Gardens, scoring nine tries in just 17 appearances, only 10 of which were starts.

But he has found game time tougher to come by during this campaign as Saints have a wealth of wing options, including Ollie Sleightholme, Tommy Freeman, James Ramm and George Hendy.

And England centre Dingwall was happy to see Seabrook get his big moment against Munster.

"If you saw inside the changing room you'd see he's a massively valuable and loved bloke in the squad so everyone's so happy for him to get that," Dingwall said.

"He hasn't necessarily played the most rugby over the past couple of years but he's someone who is always sticking at it.

"He's always there for the team so we like to celebrate blokes like that and we're very pleased for him."

Dingwall skippered Saints to victory last Saturday as they set up a home Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Clermont Auvergne at the start of April.

"It was pretty enjoyable to be honest," Dingwall said.

"With this competition, you want to test yourself against the best players and the best teams.

"We're fortunate to have played Munster a few times over the past couple of years and it's always a good test.

"It's as close to a Test match as you can get on the club scene and it's so enjoyable to be involved in those games and fighting for everything.

"The more you play against top teams you learn that not everything goes your way and you have to find ways to stay in the game and wrestle back momentum and find ways to win. I don't see how you don't learn from that and it helps you later on.

"We wanted to get the win and the bonus point to set ourselves up for the latter stages of the tournament and that's what we've done.

"It's definitely going to be valuable for us."