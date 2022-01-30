Dingwall so grateful for the chance to skipper Saints

Fraser Dingwall

The 22-year-old led the team out for the first time in their 29-13 Gallagher Premiership win at Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

Dingwall racked up his 69th appearance in the process and he has become a key figure at centre for his club.

And the Academy graduate was delighted to be able to realise a dream at Sixways.

"It was a very cool week and I'm very grateful to Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) for giving me the chance to captain the team," Dingwall said.

"It was a proud day for me and my family because I've supported this club since I was very little.

"I'm really pleased with the day overall.

"I sent a message to my parents as soon as I knew I would be captain - I was told on Thursday - and they were very happy.

"I feel like I lead during the week anyway and I just had to give more summarising of key points."

Saints scored four tries as they secured a crucial win at Sixways.

But it wasn't without its problems as Worcester pulled back from 22-3 down to 22-13 before James Fish's try 10 minutes from time made sure of the full five points.

"It was a weird game because we had controlled the first half really well and battled hard when they had the ball," Dingwall said.

"Second half was frustrating and poor by our standards because we let them back into the game too easily.